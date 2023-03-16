Commissioner Gordon finally catches Batman “disappearing”

One of the recurring — and often funny — scenes in the dynamic between Batman and Commissioner Gordon is the fact that the Batman slips away and “disappears” when the conversation between the two is about to end. This has always happened, be it in comics, animations and movies — and in some completely unbelievable situations. However, in a recent issue of the hero, this tradition was broken.

Warning for spoilers for Detective Comics #1069!

Well, before talking about exactly how that happened, it’s important to highlight the current arc written by screenwriter Ram V. He has been approaching Batman’s mortality in a more realistic way, highlighting how Bruce Wayne’s body has been suffering from the injuries he has accumulated throughout his crime-fighting career.

Em Detective Comics #1069 (by Ram V, Dexter Soy, Stefano Raffaele, Miguel Mendonça, Adriano Lucas and Ariana Maher), after meeting Jim Gordon for medical treatment, the two have a heart-to-heart talk about Batman’s physical stamina. Of course, Batman resists Gordon’s assertion that the backlog of injuries could be severely affecting his body.

But, that’s when something shocking happens: Batman is caught in the act during his stealthy attempt to “disappear”. Although the scene is not that “explicit”, it is possible to notice that, this time, the Dark Knight did not manage to sneak out before Gordon noticed.

The highlight of the story, at the end of the day, is not even about Gordon finally “unraveling” the “disappearance” before it happened; and not even Batman admitting that it happened — which, by the way, he didn’t. But to show that, yes, the Dark Knight remains a human and time has also been affecting some of his best known skills.