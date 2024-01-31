Maduro regime responds to the US with insults and warnings

CARACAS. – Once again the Nicolás Maduro regime mocks the agreements it has signed with the Venezuelan opposition, supposedly, in order to guarantee fair and transparent elections. The spokespersons for the dictatorship, such as the Supreme Court of Justice or the National Assembly, have clarified their position regarding the candidacy of María Corina Machado, who was the winner of the opposition primary elections to face Nicolás Maduro in the 2024 presidential elections. . The US reaction, although not immediate, does make it clear that it will resume sanctions against gas and oil if the regime prevents her from being a presidential candidate with all rights.

After the US announcement, the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez (a key member of the Venezuelan regime since the time of Hugo Chávez) sent a message to the White House spokesman, John Kirby, after he gave the government a deadline from Venezuela to April to comply with “the agreements reached with the opposition before the US makes decisions on sanctions.”

Before the National Assembly, Rodríguez emphasized with a sarcastic tone: “Save yourself the lapse, shitty Yankees. My advice to Kirby, learn to know each other a little more, don’t stumble over the same stone twice. “No State can get involved or interfere in the affairs of another State.”

He assured that the US government still believes that it can “make decisions based on its power, blackmail, bribery, kidnapping and theft of Venezuelan gold. I am sure of the splendid lesson that the people of Venezuela will give. Everyone is scheduled for next Monday, everyone come and let’s prepare the next electoral schedule. “There are decent, democratic people here and we are going to presidential elections in 2024!”

With such a statement, he makes it clear that the Nicolás Maduro regime will maintain the disqualification of María Corina Machado, thus preventing her from being the unitary candidate of the opposition.

Rodríguez, in his usual tone, assured that his response is to call on all those who want to participate, so that this coming Monday they can work on the presidential electoral schedule to be proposed to the national population.

“In Venezuela, surnames have long ceased to be the ones who make important decisions in this country. In Venezuela it is no longer the desert of surnames who makes the decisions. “The Draft Agreement is unanimously approved in rejection of any form of ultimatum by the United States of America against the Integrity and Sovereignty of Venezuela.”

Embed PRESIDENT OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY | DEPUTY JORGE RODRÍGUEZ “We invite all Venezuelans to prepare, next Monday, the electoral calendar for the presidential election. We will take the proposal of all the people to the CNE. In Venezuela, for… pic.twitter.com/tHu3M51vOy — Primicias Venezuela (@PrimiciasVe) January 31, 2024

It should be remembered that the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela ratified last Friday the 15-year disqualification of the candidate of the main opposition coalition to the presidential elections, María Corina Machado, which would prevent her from competing in those elections.

The United States announced in October the temporary lifting of several sanctions on Venezuela, including those on the oil and gas sector, after the Maduro regime and the country’s opposition agreed to international supervision of the upcoming elections.

Joe Biden’s Administration warned, however, that the suspension of sanctions on oil and gas will be in effect for six months and that it could reconsider the decision.

