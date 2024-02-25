Trump beats Haley in South Carolina primary

Former President Donald Trump reaps another electoral victory.

This Saturday he easily defeated his rival Nikki Haley on his own turf in the South Carolina Republican primary.

Trump was the projected winner just minutes after the polls closed.

This victory further cements his path to securing a third consecutive presidential nomination.

Meanwhile, Haley faces increasing pressure to drop out of the race, but has vowed not to concede until after Super Tuesday.

Trump’s nomination would likely result in a rematch between him and President Biden in the general election.

There is just over a week left until Super Tuesday, which will be Tuesday, March 5.