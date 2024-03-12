Very hot days, South Florida expects a rest of the week with high temperatures

Very hot days, South Florida expects a rest of the week with high temperatures

MIAMI.- As of this Tuesday, it is forecast that the south of the Florida will experience a wave of heat considerable, with highs that will touch 80 degrees Fahrenheit and a peak on Sunday.

Forecasters warn that this week could set a historical heat record for the region, with low probabilities of rainsso the skies begin to clear and a bright sun can be seen.

This Tuesday the 12th, a mostly cloudy day was expected in South Florida, with a maximum temperature of 79°F and a minimum of 66°F. The chances of showers were shown at 0%.

The authorities recommended stay hydrated and protected from the sun during the hottest hours.

Sunrise on Tuesday was expected at 7:32 a.m. and sunset at 7:28 p.m.

The forecast for next weekend is even more scorching. Temperatures are expected to reach near 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, so it’s important to prepare for summer-like weather.

Forecasts

This is the weather forecast from this Tuesday to Sunday:

Temperature:

Mars: 82°F (28°C) maximum, 64°F (18°C) minimum.

Wednesday: 84°F (29°C) maximum, 68°F (20°C) minimum.

Thursday: 84°F (29°C) maximum, 68°F (20°C) minimum.

Friday: 86°F (30°C) maximum, 70°F (21°C) minimum.

Saturday: 88°F (31°C) maximum, 72°F (22°C) minimum.

Domingo: 90°F (32°C) maximum, 72°F (22°C) minimum.

Rain Chances:

Mars: 0%

Wednesday: 10%

Thursday: 0%

Friday: 0%

Saturday: 0%

Domingo: 0%

recommendations

Authorities advised taking measures to protect yourself from extreme heat, such as the following:

Hydration: Drinking enough water is essential to stay cool and prevent dehydration.

Protector solar: Apply sunscreen and wear light clothing to avoid sunburn.

Shelter in cool places: Seek shelter in air-conditioned places during the hottest hours of the day.

Remember to follow the recommendations of the authorities and take care of yourself during this heat wave. Stay cool and safe.

Share This:

Tarun Kumar

I'm Tarun Kumar, and I'm passionate about writing engaging content for businesses. I specialize in topics like news, showbiz, technology, travel, food and more.

Leave a Reply