Weekly Updates | GPT-4, widgets on Windows 11 and Edge 111

This week was packed with announcements and presentations about artificial intelligence, but it was still a busy time for updates to applications and operating systems. To keep you up to date with everything that’s come out over the last few days, the Canaltech lists all updates released to the public recently.

There were additions in Windows 11, updates to Firefox and Edge, more functions in WhatsApp and a lot of new features powered by artificial intelligence. Below, you can see everything that has been released in the last few days.

Windows 11 news pack

Third-party widgets are finally rolling out to everyone in Windows 11. Users can finally take advantage of non-Microsoft app add-ons. Improvements to Notepad and the Snipping Tool also make up the new set. The update is distributed to computers running Windows 11 22H2.

Firefox 111 e Edge 111

The week was marked by yet another round of browser updates. Firefox 111 marked the release of Firefox Relay’s email redirection and other framework changes, while Microsoft Edge 111 introduced new features with Bing, the addition of Copilot with AI and security enhancements.

Multiple profiles on Android TV

The Android TV system finally received support for multiple profiles. Switching between accounts lets you check that person’s watchlist, purchases, rentals, and recommendations.

WhatsApp extract text from images on iPhone

WhatsApp for iPhone can now extract text from images sent or received in the app. The function takes advantage of iOS 16 resources to work, so it is necessary to have the system updated to try it.

Reset TikTok algorithm

Finally, TikTok lets you reset the “For You” content recommendation algorithm. The irreversible option was added to the settings menu and can be an interesting alternative to regain control over feed deliveries.

What’s New with AI

The week has been absolutely packed with announcements and news related to artificial intelligence, and it’s barely enough to mention them all. Of all these, special mention should be made of the launch of GPT-4, OpenAI’s new conversational AI model that started to feed ChatGPT and which, in secret, was already present in Bing.

Therefore, the CT lists the highlights you should watch out for:

Other important updates

Think it’s over? None of that. Check out other additions below to keep an eye out for.