US increases financial support for multinational force in Haiti

KINGSTON.- In a gesture of support in the face of the violent crisis that plagues Haiti the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken , announced on Monday an additional investment of $100 million to support the deployment of a multinational force in the Caribbean nation. This announcement came after a meeting in Jamaica, where Caribbean leaders gathered to address the Haitian situation.

In addition to this funding, Blinken also reported an allocation of another $33 million for humanitarian assistance. Likewise, he revealed the creation of a joint proposal, the product of consensus between Caribbean leaders and Haitian stakeholders, which seeks to expedite the creation of a “presidential college.”

This college, as explained by the US Secretary of State, will take concrete measures to address the needs of the Haitian population and facilitate the pending deployment of the multinational force, which will be under the direction of Kenya.

“Haiti on the brink of disaster”

The joint proposal has the support of members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), who held the urgent meeting on Monday. “Haiti is on the brink of disaster,” said Guyana’s president, Irfaan Ali, urging quick and decisive action.

For his part, the Jamaican Prime Minister, Andrew Holnesshighlighted that the meeting constitutes a process in development and underlined the seriousness of the situation in Haiti, emphasizing the need for prompt action in the face of violence perpetrated by criminal gangs.

It is worth mentioning that the Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henryand, he did not attend the meeting due to the growing unrest and violence in his country. From Puerto Rico, it was reported that Henry is taking steps to return to Haiti as soon as possible.

While the leaders held their meeting behind closed doors, Jimmy Chérizier, considered the leader of the most powerful gang in Haiti, expressed concern about the possible exacerbation of chaos in the country. He urged Haitians to determine the future of their nation and to seek solutions to lift the country out of its current misery.

Source: With information from AP