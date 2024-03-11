Tragedy in Miami-Dade, man allegedly murders his wife and children and then commits suicide

MIAMI .- A man in Miami-Dade He allegedly murdered his wife and two teenage children before committing suicide, authorities reported.

Police said the incident occurred at the apartment the family shared at the Royalton on the Green Apartments at 17400 NW 68th Avenue in Miami-Dade.

According to the official report, the police received a call to verify the well-being of the family, since they had not heard from its members for almost two weeks.

Upon arriving at the apartment, the agents found four people with gunshot wounds, according to county police agency spokesperson Álvaro Zabaleta.

“Once officers arrived, they noticed an unpleasant odor coming from the apartment,” the police spokesperson said.

He added that “the Miami-Dade Fire Department responded and assisted with entry to the residence. When officers entered the apartment, they discovered four people deceased from apparent gunshot wounds,” he said.

Relatives identified the victims as Yumara Martínez (50 years old), Víctor Penalba (60 years old) and their children Jasón (18 years old) and Stephany Penalba (13 years old).

According to relatives, the couple was together for about 20 years. The press was told that the man and woman would be of Cuban origin.

The reason for the apparent homicide-suicide is under investigation.