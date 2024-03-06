Female entrepreneurship to celebrate Women’s Day

MIAMI.- . Female entrepreneurship is powerfully multiplier and can overcome any obstacle and for International Women’s Day it is just “my message for you to trust in your abilities and visions,” said Andrea Lisbona, an empowered woman with her own business that gives her the satisfaction of supporting her family and making a dynamic contribution to society.

In his opinion, the most difficult thing is to challenge the pre-established perceptions in the industry, so you have to face challenges and with determination overcome any obstacle by demonstrating the quality of the work done.

Difficulties include market trials, “but we have successfully overcome adversity through collaboration and constant innovation,” generating employment and benefits for society.

Training first

Before embarking, consider that a training process must first be initiated and the experience consolidated. “which in my case I did it in the field of personal care, which laid the foundation for the launch of Touchland,” advises Lisbona.

Andrea Lisbon She is originally from Barcelona, ​​Spain and took her first business steps in 2010., when the Catalan entrepreneur started working in her country in a hand hygiene products unit, which helped her learn more about the sector and its properties. She studied at the Esade University Business School in 2008, allowing her to better visualize the professional panorama of her life.

Touchland was founded in 2018 in the USA. But before this, this small company began its journey in Spain in 2010 and once its founder became immersed in this entire personal care process, including the distribution of other brands, she launched what is now known as Touchland with its own products. That “disembark” in Miami allowed her to consolidate her dream, a place that also became the home of her business.

Perseverance and collaboration

The idea for Touchland arose from her desire to transform the self-care experience, for which she received support from mentors and friends in the business field who shared her vision and encouraged her to realize it. “Perseverance and collaboration are important,” she Lisbona said.

“The company was created long before the start of the crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, from this situation, sales of its hand gel product increased by 600%.” ​​A crisis seen as an opportunity where it was able to demonstrate the sales force to cover that demand.

Touch focus

The name “Touchland” was chosen to convey the commitment to a tactile and revolutionary approach to personal care.. “Touch” emphasizes the hands-on experience that users have by highlighting the physical connection between people and innovative solutions. “The adition of “land” “It means a space where innovative products reside, showing the dedication to redefining industry standards,” said the entrepreneur interviewed by DIARIO LAS AMERICAS.

“The most satisfying thing is to see how this company positively impacts people’s lives, contributing to health and well-being, which is an unmatched gratification,” he indicated.

A growth channel

Defined the growth channel of your business through resources such as Fulfillment by Amazon(the system that it makes available to sellers by offering storage, managing products and returns, among others) through which it has been able to grow its business.

“I appreciate how Amazon makes it easier to discover and purchase products from small businesses—including items owned by Hispanic women—through its store and in Spanish.”

More than 60% of sales in the Amazon store come from independent sellers, the majority of which are small and medium-sized businesses. “These include many Hispanic- and women-owned small businesses that make Amazon a culturally diverse retailer.”

In that sense, Andrea Lisbona suggests that it is a good time to support these small business ventures that contribute their grain of sand for the collective development of the community through this business model with the American electronic commerce corporation that provides access to a wide audience, facilitating the global expansion of ventures that has helped increase sales.

“We have sold millions of units of our products and in addition to hand sanitizers, we are launching innovative personal care products. Touchland has proven to be financially successful. The combination of quality, innovation and a solid commercial strategy has been key,” he pointed out.

She feels happy when she sees how it is defined in the market: “It has transformed the hand sanitizer market with elegant presentations that hydrate the skin, are easy to apply, have different perfumes and contain more “sprays than conventional gels.”

Quality and innovation always

He hopes to expand the range of products in the future and reach more people. “Consistent quality and innovation ensures we remain relevant in the personal care industry for a long time.”

Their goal is to join the wave of transformation of the beauty industry and consolidate an everyday product into a whole healthy life experience. “The objective is to turn skin care into a ritual” in the context of a feminine experience with a significant contribution to social development, concluded Andrea Lisbona.

Source: Interview with Andrea Lisbona/ HM Comunicaciones/ El Comercio/ Diario las Américas