Who will receive up to $1,751 dollars the first week of March?

MIAMI.- During the month of March, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be making a new payment to millions of beneficiaries in Florida and the different states of the country.

This program, supported by the Department of Agriculture (USDA), is responsible for providing nutritional support each month to eligible individuals and families in vulnerable situations, in order to alleviate the effects of high rates of inflation that the country is going through.

SNAP payments are sent to 22.2 million households through an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, which can be used to purchase foods such as cereal, eggs, milk, fruits and vegetables, and non-alcoholic beverages at stores. authorized.

When is it deposited in Florida in March?

Not all payments are deposited on the same day, because although the funds are delivered by the federal government, each locality is responsible for managing them. Some spread it out over several weeks, and others choose a single day to spread them out.

In Florida, payments that benefit approximately 2.85 million residents enrolled in the food quota program began to be sent on March 1 and will be delivered until the 28th of this month.

In the Sunshine State, financial assistance payment is designated by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DFC), according to the recipients’ case number.

These are sent depending on the ninth and eighth digits of your case number, eliminating the tenth number. For the week of March 4-10, DFC will distribute payments to cases with numbers 11-13.

These are the exact payment dates for your case number in the first week of March:

March 4: Case numbers ending between 11 – 13

March 5: Case numbers ending between 14 – 17

March 6: Case numbers ending between 18 – 20

March 7: Case numbers ending between 21 – 24

March 8: Case numbers ending between 25 – 27

March 9: Case numbers ending between 28 – 31

March 10: Case numbers ending between 32 – 34

How much will Florida residents receive?

The maximum amounts that those benefited from the nutritional assistance program will receive experienced an increase of 3% due to the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) established by the Department of Agriculture (USDA) until September of 2024.

While in 2023 the amount for a recipient was $281, this year the amounts of SNAP coupons will be sent to beneficiaries for amounts ranging from $291 if they are single, while a family of eight people will be able to receive up to $1,751. Dollars.

These amounts vary according to the size of the household, and are calculated based on income, expenses and the number of family members.

Amounts per family member

One person in the household receives US$291

Two people in the household receive US$535

Three people in the household receive US$766

Four people in the household receive US$973

Five people in the household receive US$1,155

Six people in the household receive US$1,386

Seven people in the household receive US$1,532

eight people in the household receive US$1,751

Additional member: +US$219

@Lydr05

Source: With information from Radio Programas del Perú and La Opinión