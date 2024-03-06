US Lower House approves agreement that avoids government paralysis

The spending plan for $467.5 billion was approved by 339 votes to 85, and the Senate, controlled by the Democratic ruling party, has until Friday at midnight to vote on it and rule out paralysis.

The threat of the so-called “shutdown” or “closure” of the government remains latent, however, since the other part of the budget expires on March 22.

Several ministries, including those of Agriculture, Justice, Interior, Commerce and Transportation, will have their budget secured until the end of the fiscal year on September 30 if the Senate approves this package.

The vote is five months late: the fiscal year began on October 1.

At this time, political battles between Democrats and Republicans close to Donald Trump pushed the budget discussion to the limit.

The “shutdown” was always avoided at the last minute.

The text covers less than a third of all expenses. The rest of the budget includes sensitive issues, such as border security.

On Thursday, Biden will deliver his annual State of the Union address in Congress, in the middle of an election year and two days after the “Super Tuesday” primary elections for both parties, with overwhelming victories for the president and his Republican rival, Donald Trump.