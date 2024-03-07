Criticism of the governor’s plan for more security in the subway

According to Governor Hochul’s announcement regarding the safety of New Yorkers, one of the points to prevent crimes within the subway would be to search users’ backpacks and bags, something with which Mayra Jiménez does not totally agree.

“On the one hand, good, but on the other hand, bad, because there will be no privacy. So we all pay for one,” Mayra said.

The state staffing increase will include 750 members of the National Guard and 250 members of the MTA and State Police, for a total of 1,000. These personnel would join NYPD police officers.

The idea, Hochul says, is for people to feel a sense of security.

-Are you afraid?

“Of course I do, I walk very carefully on the subway. I never stay on the edge, I am always in the middle of the platform inside the train, be very careful, there are always violent people, they are always ‘homeless’, vagabonds, so to speak, and you have to be very careful with them because they are precisely violent because of his mental state,” César Ramírez responded.

The Civil Liberties Union responded in a statement that it disagrees with the governor’s announcement, saying it does not address long-standing problems such as homelessness, poverty or access to mental health care. Additionally, they say heavy-handed approaches like stop-and-frisk will be used to profile black and Hispanic New Yorkers.

“A widespread surveillance state and biased ‘broken windows’ policing will not provide the security that New Yorkers are asking for.

“We must do better,” the organization also wrote in a message on social networks.

The plan includes a bill to allow judges to ban the most violent criminals from using the train system again.

“It is difficult to control that, it is difficult. It is like a restraining order that a person has had. However, the person commits the crime again. It is very difficult to control all that,” added Ramírez.

Hochul’s plan would add new cameras to drivers’ cabs and in each train car to try to prevent violent attacks.

A subway driver was hit on her head with a bottle, just a few hours after the announcement on Wednesday morning.

The governor’s announcement comes a day after Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to reintroduce stricter security measures, including bag checks at stations in all five boroughs.

