Financial and business assistance to minority restaurants

For Franklin Santana, who opened “La Consentida” restaurant in Maspeth, Queens, last year, one of the biggest challenges to keeping his business running is inflation.

“The cost has gone up and we don’t want as a restaurant to pass that cost on to the customer to pay, I think that would hurt us,” Santana said.

Grubhub, along with the Oyate Group organization and the New York Latino Restaurant Association, have joined forces to help owners like Santana and boost minority restaurants with the “Rising Restauranteur” program.

This program will provide two hundred thousand dollars in financial assistance and business training.

“Well, we saw the need that many of our restaurants still owe rent, owe electricity, owe countless bills,” said Sandra Jaquéz, director of the New York Latino Restaurant Association. “And other than that, they haven’t been able to, let’s say they need to make updates to their business, they haven’t been able to. What if a table, buy new tables, buy even glasses and plates and anything that is necessary for the day to day of your restaurant stay afloat.”

Restaurant and food truck owners can receive up to ten thousand dollars to improve their businesses.

Santana plans, if selected, to use the money to bolster his marketing strategy.

“The marketing would be to bring more online orders like Grubhub, to invest in Facebook Social Networks to make us known more in the community throughout New York and for everyone to enjoy this great atmosphere that exists here,” said Santana.

Selected participants will also benefit from business training programs offered by ‘Oyate Group’, a non-profit organization.

Jaquez.

“We have training, mentoring, if businesses need help with their accounting, advertising, marketing classes, we give those classes so that businesses are prepared,” said Tomas Ramos, president of Oyate Group.

The requirements to participate in this program are:

Be from ethnic groups such as Latinos, African Americans, indigenous people among other minorities.

Be located in Manhattan, Brooklyn, The Bronx, Queens or Westchester.

Have a maximum of 30 employees and less than $2 million in revenue.

Interested parties can send their applications through the website

