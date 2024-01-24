Trump makes history with his two victories in Iowa and New Hampshire

The electoral rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in November of this year seems imminent, after his second consecutive victory in the New Hampshire Republican primary against his only rival: the former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley.

Even the current tenant of the White House, Joe Biden, 81, accepted that “it is now clear that Donald Trump will be the Republican candidate.” His campaign even began selling merchandise for a rematch, including a T-shirt with the slogan: “Together we will beat Trump. Again.”

“I think this is a race between Trump and Biden,” said Keith Nahigian, a veteran of six presidential campaigns and a former member of Trump’s transition team.

Trump led Haley by almost 20 points in the polls for the second primary and won by more than 55% against 44% for the former ambassador to the United Nations during Trump’s term, a historic victory that confirms him as the great favorite.

Many wonder why the difference was not greater. One of the reasons is that in that state independents can vote in the primaries. Many of these votes favored Haley for the simple fact of breaking away from Trump’s agenda and presenting a more moderate image.

Although Iowa and New Hampshire do not count as states that award the large number of delegates needed for the final nomination, they have always been effective thermometers for measuring the rest of the primary electoral process. So much so that no Republican who has successfully run for president has lost both states.

Haley suffered another tough defeat expected under all the forecasts that left her without concrete possibilities of pursuing the former president (2017-2021). In reality it has never had them, but now the “supposed rivalry” has been stimulated by the large left and extreme left media in the US, ignoring the real rates of support for Trump and those of Haley, always in fourth place in the polls prior to the Republican primary elections.

“Get out of bed and go vote,” the former president urged Monday night at an event in Laconia, in this northeastern state of the country. “We must go because we have to win by a big margin,” he added.

The liberal press creates the show around Haley

After having crushed his rivals in the first vote of the campaign in the state of Iowa, Trump declared that “when the primaries come to Haley’s home state of South Carolina in February, “we are going to win easily.”

The liberal press seeks to extend the media show around Trump and make see that it is somewhat difficult for him to win, when on the other hand Biden’s great unpopularity of more than 70% is translated by the media as the guarantee of being the Democratic candidate. Trump, according to left-leaning polls, beats Joe Biden by six and eight points, but independent analyzes speak of a much larger margin.

The chaos on the southern border for three consecutive years at a cost of some 200 billion dollars per year, the disastrous exit from Afghanistan that opened the doors to dozens of terrorist organizations in the Middle East, the failed foreign policy of the White House and The economic disaster with record inflation for three years are some of the factors that keep Biden with the highest sustained disapproval of a US president, even above Jimmy Carter, whose acceptance had minimal levels.

The race for the Republican primary reached as many as 14 candidates, but in recent months it has narrowed considerably before becoming a one-on-one showdown after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out and his crushing loss in Iowa. .

“I think this time it will be a Trump-Biden sweep,” said supporter Luis Ferré, 72, who traveled from New York to be at Trump’s election night party at a Nashua hotel.

Haley devoted a significant amount of time and financial resources to New Hampshire, hoping to attract voters known for their independent mentality. But Trump’s overwhelming victory in the Iowa caucuses confirmed his unattainable advantage and his imminent nomination to compete again for the White House, as all national and most recent polls have revealed for months.

Trump won the New Hampshire primary in his first presidential run in 2016, but some of his allies lost key races in the midterm elections two years ago.

Republicans call for withdrawal of Trump’s only rival

Trump allies are already pressuring Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, to drop out of the race before the state’s Feb. 24 primary. These calls intensified after Trump’s clear victory in New Hampshire and his 30-point victory in the Iowa caucuses. Haley finished third in that state, behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who left the campaign on Sunday, January 21.

If Haley decides to leave the race after Tuesday’s vote, something that does not seem very likely from her statements, that step will be final, long before the vast majority of Republican voters across the country have been able to vote. Haley insisted Tuesday morning that New Hampshire would not be his last round.

“We are going to South Carolina,” he declared to the press. “This has always been a marathon. It has never been a short career.” He noted that he has survived longer than other candidates. “I didn’t get here by luck,” he said. “I got here because I have worked harder and been smarter than the rest. “So I’m going to run against Donald Trump.”

Haley has too little or nothing to look for against Trump after two important and historic victories and the prospect of many more.

Haley could NOT even beat DeSantis in Iowa, who decided to withdraw and give his support to the former president.

The withdrawal of the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, considered Trump’s main conservative rival, reduced the battle to a duel, quite unequal and with very little chance of the former United Nations ambassador even approaching a victory in her own state. : South Carolina.

As never before, the 77-year-old former Republican president is now free to face Biden in November.

The Republican primaries rather revolve around the publicity that the major left-wing media in the US give to Haley and not what is really happening among voters and in the conservative ranks. In both cases, support for Trump is overwhelming.

