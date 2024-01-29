Taxi drivers disagree with congestion pricing

Hundreds of taxi drivers will protest against the congestion charge although it is not yet known when they will appear before the mayor’s office.

They demand an exemption from paying the new tolls that will soon come into effect in the city.

These transportation workers say the fee would decimate their industry, compounding the current financial difficulties they are experiencing.

From that sector, they indicate that drivers have already paid their fair share, since they have lost approximately half of their trips since the pandemic.

This coupled with the $15,000 in MTA taxes they say they pay on average.

The public review process for congestion pricing tolling is underway, with a possible implementation in the spring.