Democrats support Tom Suozzi with their early vote

The early voting period for the special elections for the seat left by George Santos concludes.

The race’s congressional district covers parts of Queens and Nassau County.

Election officials say Nassau had more than 57,000 voters during this period, while Queens had 9,000.

Democrat Tom Suozzi hopes to win his old seat and defeat his Republican opponent Mazi Pilip.

This race has national implications in Washington, since it would determine which party wins the majority in November.

Suozzi urged New Yorkers to go out and vote for a proposal that offers them real solutions to their problems.

We contacted Pilip but had no response.

Election day is this Tuesday.