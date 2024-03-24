Thousands of Christians celebrate “Palm Sunday” today in the city and in different parts of the world.

Also known as the sixth Sunday of Lent, the date marks the beginning of Holy Week, the most sacred period in the Christian calendar, which ends with Easter.

According to this belief, Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem riding a donkey days before his crucifixion.

As they passed, the crowds left palm leaves on the road as a sign of respect.

Christians continue that tradition by carrying palms at mass.

Some parishes use those palms for Ash Wednesday the following year.

In the Big Apple, one of the churches where the celebration was commemorated was Our Lady of Guadalupe, located on 14th Street in Chelsea, Manhattan.

We talked with some parishioners about the meaning of this religious holiday.

“It feels good, especially in this time we are living in. We need to be more together. With everything that is happening, the crisis and everything, that there are separated families, it is a blessing, it is a blessing to be able to be here.”

“The beautiful thing is to see that people come to the church to ask God for the many needs that we are experiencing in the country, New York and other States, especially the people who are suffering.”

This year Easter falls on March 31, the first Sunday after the first full moon that occurs after the spring equinox.