At least three people rescued from submerged cars

Yesterday’s heavy rain caused frightening situations for drivers in the Central Park area.

The NYPD released a video of the scene.

The car was reported partially submerged in water in the middle of the track that crosses Central Park shortly before 3:30 p.m.

The Fire Department was able to remove two people from one car and another person from another vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Regarding driving in the rain, drivers stressed caution behind the wheel.

Angela Belasco was one of those affected by the rains:

“I feel a little like there is not much safety because the road gets slippery, there is a lot of traffic and we have to be cautious when driving,” he says.

It was also reported that a large tree fell in the middle of Fifth Avenue, between 93rd and 94th streets on the Upper East Side. This happened around 6 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

