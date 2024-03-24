The Staten Island Ferry in your free time

The Staten Island Ferry connects the island of the same name with the island of Manhattan at the southern tip, and makes a journey of just over five miles through the city’s harbor.

The boats complete the journey in approximately 25 minutes, so a complete return takes approximately 50 minutes.

The stations to take it are White Hall on the southern tip of Manhattan and St. George Station on Staten Island.

The ferry operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week and during peak hours a boat leaves each station every 15 to 20 minutes.

Outside peak hours the boats leave every half hour.

Please note that the ferry service changes on weekends and holidays, but is always active for 24 hours.

The Staten Island Ferry is completely free, which is why it is very popular among tourists, and among New Yorkers from the five boroughs who seek to enjoy the beautiful ride, which among other things offers you a different perspective of the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, and the southern tip of Lower Manhattan, with its large skyscrapers.

If you want to know a little about Staten Island, the so-called “forgotten county of the city”, you should know that when you arrive on the island you can take a free transfer to the train and several bus routes that provide service from there.

Likewise, those arriving in Manhattan from Staten Island can take a free transfer to the subway or a bus.

Enjoy the Staten Island Ferry. It is an excellent option for boat trips with the family in your free time.

