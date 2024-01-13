Picasso Exhibition and Broadway Museum

If you like art, especially the works of the great masters of universal painting. Take note, because this Sunday concludes a small but very important exhibition of works by the Malaga painter Pablo Picasso.

In 1910, painter, teacher, and art dealer Hamilton Easter Field commissioned Picasso to decorate a room in his Brooklyn Heights home with murals, but Picasso did not finish the work before Field died.

Now, for the first time, the Metropolitan Museum of Art brings together six paintings linked to the commission, under the title “Picasso: A Cubist Commission in Brooklyn.”

To attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art, located in Central Park at 1000 Fifth Avenue, we recommend using public transportation.

You can take the 4, 5 and 6 trains to the 86th Street station and from there walk three blocks to the Museum.

Another cultural attraction in our city that you can visit in your free time is the Broadway Museum, in the heart of Manhattan.

It opened in September 2023 and contains an impressive collection of props, sets, costumes and other items from more than 500 individual productions at Broadway theaters, from the 18th century to the present.

The museum offers both “traditional” and immersive experiences, based on famous theater productions such as “Rent”, The Wiz, Oklahoma! and many others.

The Broadway Museum is located at 145 West 45th Street, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues.

To get there, we recommend using the subway to the 42nd Street / Times Square station, and from there walking to the location.

For more information, visit “the museum of broadway.com”

Visit the Broadway Museum, one of the countless artistic and cultural attractions that you can enjoy in our city in your free time.