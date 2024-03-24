How to get around Instagram’s new limits on political content

SAN FRANCISCO — Instagram has implemented a series of drastic measures regarding the amount of political content that appears in your users’ content streams, but there is a relatively quick and easy way to disable those controls if you don’t want to maintain those limitations.

As part of an initiative announced last month by Instagram, the popular social media service owned by Meta Platforms has “proactively” stopped recommending political content posted on accounts that users do not choose to follow. To do this, Instagram has automatically set the “political content” control to “limit” on user accounts.

The limits also affect users who have Threads accounts linked to their Instagram accounts.

The change has caused an uproar among some users, who feel that Instagram unnecessarily limits political speech in a year when crucial elections are being held in the United States and other countries.

Here’s how you can get around Instagram’s political limitations in just a few steps.

To activate the flow of political content again, open the application on your cell phone and press the three-line menu in the upper right corner. Go to “Suggested content” and select “Political content”. Find and activate the “Do not limit” option.

Once this is done, the user should start seeing posts related to the government, elections, and other political topics shared by accounts they do not follow in their feed again.

Source: AP