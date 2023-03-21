With rising inflation, food stamps only last 11 days a month

A survey by Sodexo, a food stamp company, revealed that the balance of the benefit has lasted only 11 days a month, on average. That’s two days less than last year’s survey. According to the company, this is a reflection of high interest rates and inflation.

Companies calculate the payment for 22 working days per month, however, the results of the study show that workers have to pay for half of the meals of the month on their own. Sodexo also points out that the average duration of the benefit before the pandemic, in 2019, was 18 days.

Although companies have increased the value of meal vouchers compared to the previous year, the increase was not accompanied by the real cost of eating out. According to a survey by the company Ticket, the average amount spent on meals in restaurants grew 48.3% in the last 11 years.

Sodexo’s research was based on the average value of BRL 40.64 per meal — defined by the study by the Brazilian Association of Worker Benefit Companies (ABBT), last year. Check the average values ​​per modality below;

Commercial/Made Dish – R$ 30,59;

– R$ 30,59; self-service/kilo – R$ 35,91;

– R$ 35,91; Executive – R$ 50,23;

– R$ 50,23; A la carte – R$ 64,83.

Alternatives may pose health risks

According to Soraia Batista, nutritionist at Sodexo Benefits and Incentives, after the pandemic, millions of Brazilians replaced a nutritious meal, with rice, beans and meat, with snacks and snacks — aiming to offset the high price and save money. However, this alternative can have major impacts on the health of workers:

“It is important to reinforce that the workday requires food that goes beyond lunchtime, such as ‘breakfasts’ in the morning and in the afternoon. So, if the professional chooses a snack as a meal, or he will spend more than the expected during the afternoon or he will choose to stay hungry until he gets home, which is also not healthy and directly impacts his concentration and performance”, says Batista.

In addition, the excessive consumption of fatty foods, such as fried snacks, can cause several problems for the worker’s health in the long term, and may trigger diabetes, Alzheimer’s, anxiety and depression.

Source: G1