5 advertising campaigns that encourage tourism

Worldwide, the shift represents one of the large sectors that drive the economic development of nationals. During 2022, it is recorded that just over 900 million tourists traveled internationally. It is expected that for the current year an economic flow of just over 31,169 million dollars will be stimulated only in foreign currencies.

Tourism is one of the main economic activities for countries like Mexico, since this sector represents a great economic spillover and a strong incentive for the country’s labor base, aspect for which we now present some of the advertising campaigns focused on encouraging tourism worldwide.

In Mexico, tourism represents one of the main sectors of international trade, being also one of the main sources of income for many developing countries, because according to data from the UNWTO, just over 900 million tourists made international trips last year, a figure that represents a little more than double that registered in 2021, however, it has been warned that this figure will still remain at 63 percent of the levels prior to the pandemic.

Regarding what is registered in Mexico, the tourism sector estimates that for the current year revenues of a little more than will be generated. According to the expectations of the tourism sector, In Mexico, an income of 31,169 million dollars in foreign currency is estimated, thanks only to international visitors

Encourage tourism through advertising

