Xbox: great news for the wallet

With its Xbox Series X, Microsoft has made a choice that is costing console owners money. But let them be reassured, that will finally change after all these years.

After the savings made while saving the planet, the Xbox Series X will relieve your bank account a little by opening up more to competition. You can install even more games on your console, but the bill will be lower. Finally !

A cheaper Xbox Series X SSD expansion card

Unlike the PS5 which can accommodate any M.2 NVMe SSD for its storage, as long as the dimensions of the latter and the technical characteristics (minimum write / read speeds) are respected, the Xbox Series X is a little more capricious. Microsoft has indeed relied on an ultra practical expansion card to use, because unlike the PlayStation 5, there is no need to open the hood of the machine. It can be easily removed and carried everywhere, even to friends.

But the other side of the coin is that until now, only the manufacturer Seagate could produce it. A monopoly that allowed the company to do what it wanted from a price point of view, with an Xbox Series X 1TB expansion card at € 269.99, which can be found today at recommended price of €249.99. The 512 GB and 2 TB models are respectively at €159.99 and €439.99, excluding promotions. Much higher prices than conventional SSDs.

And it would be about to evolve if we are to believe a listing from Best Buy – which has since been removed. According to the US retailer, Western Digital will release at least one 1TB Xbox Series X expansion card. A storage option labeled “WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox” which would be offered at $179.99. That’s a saving of 20% compared to Seagate’s offer ($219.99). A choice that should logically allow prices to drop gradually. It remains to know the prices in France, the possible variations and if we will simply have the right to it. Microsoft, for its part, said “We have nothing new to announce” (via Twitter).

Credits: Xbox Wire.

A new console pack with Diablo 4

In addition to this new map that could be released, including in our country, a new Xbox Series X pack with Diablo 4 is on the way. And if you’re in a hurry to play it, this bundle will be available upon release, June 6, 2023, at a price of €559.99. For this price, you will have the console, the game and in-game bonuses.

The Lightbringer mount and its Armor of Faith Armor are included in the pack and will be available as soon as you unlock the mounts in-game. This item requires a Battle.net account. The pack also includes Inarius’ Wings and Inarius’ murloc pet for Diablo III (console and PC), the Amalgam of Rage mount for World of Warcraft (PC), and the Winged Darkness Shadowland Ornament Set for Diablo Immortal (mobile). These games are sold separately and require a Battle.net account. Via Xbox Wire.

Credits: Xbox Blog.

Diablo 4 will also be available for purchase separately, but will not be part of Xbox Game Pass. Blizzard’s baby is still eagerly awaited by players, but the launch could be complicated. The open beta was nearly unplayable for some who didn’t get to enjoy a macabre ride through Sanctuary. And it does not stop there.

Players have expressed their anger that they cannot play Diablo 4 without an internet connection. The title indeed requires a mandatory connection, even in solo. Blizzard will he review his copy on this subject? It doesn’t seem to be in his plans. You are therefore warned: no offline solo play, disconnections as well as long queues are possible at the exit. As if it is, the experience will be fluid…