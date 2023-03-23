5 news in the marketing industry that you should know about

Digitas also announced the arrival of a new VP with experience in AI and the entire ecosystem that integrates Web3.0.

Tiendanube ran a study where he realized the impact of electronic commerce.

Winclap is the first Argentine company to have a Growth Transformation office in the world.

He marketing has a series of news in your industry and the list of facts that we recognize on this occasion, gives us an idea of ​​the value that there is in appointments and studies presented.

Habitant Group grows from Mexico

Since its consolidation in Mexico, Inhabitant Group, prepares its expansion to the cities of Bogotá, Colombia and Barcelona, ​​Spain. The movement allows us to understand the value of Mexico for the audiovisual market.

“The added value of the company is that, in retrospect and without realizing it, diversity was always present, generating a large number of women working in the company, so we are always supporting them so that they stand out both in production and in the business address. So much so that we are the first company in Latin America to represent 50% of women in the roster of directors and directors for television commercials”, acknowledges Santiago Lebrijafounding partner and managing partner of Inhabitant Group.

changes in digits

Digitas appointed Ricardo Martínez as its new Vice President of Technology and Innovation, a position to which he arrives with very important credentials, as co-founder of technology companies such as the mobility start-up Bussi; he was a technology consultant for América Móvil and a consultant on Web3.0 and AI

“As vice president of Technology and Innovation for Digitas, I will focus on discovering and implementing new technologies that give us competitive advantages in our work to help our clients in their technological transformation, develop best practices in strategies for new products and/or services that allow us to resolve their needs,” Martínez said of his new position.

Tiendanube makes important announcement

In a study that tiendanube ran, the firm found that 64 percent of Mexican entrepreneurs work from home due to the facilities that electronic commerce allows.

“It is interesting to see how the trends are changing and how Mexican entrepreneurs adopt them, increasingly understanding the online sales ecosystem and managing to adapt their strategies to take full advantage of the benefits that electronic commerce can offer them,” he said. John Martin Vignart, Country Manager of Tiendanube in Mexico.

Argentine company, the first Growth Transformation in the world

Winclap announced the creation of the category Growth Transformationwhich has become the offer of this agency to work on sustainable growth, now that this guideline has become the insignia of companies to be sustainable not only in environmental matters, but also organizationally.

This Winclap proposal works on the reconstruction of the infrastructure of companies to grow; starting from collaboration to form product, brand and performance teams, with which they attract customers; integration of technology and definition of operations based on it, through which accurate evaluations are achieved with feedback on product and marketing. All these technological efforts in Growth Transformation follow trends such as AI, data science, which is the narrative of these to make business decisions, among other elements that require the maturation of ideas, such as creativity.

Metaverse expert, new director at Gayosso

The metaverse reaches the funeral market in Mexico, at least in experience that adds Emilio Leyvawho is the new Director of Group Projects and Processes Gayosso.

Leyva’s assignment will be to create an area responsible for efficiencies, guiding and focusing on the operation of the group at new business levels, thanks to the design of new processes, as well as the improvement of those currently used in the funeral chain.

“He is certified in executive management by IESE and is an expert in the development of business projects in the metaverse,” the chain explained about its new manager.

