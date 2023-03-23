FIFA 23 is now free to play – but do you really want that?

The football simulation FIFA is an absolute phenomenon. Celebrated on the Playstation 1 in the 1990s (not least because of the legendary soundtracks), the series from EA developed more and more into a love-hate relationship with millions of fans. Every year the players are outraged that the full price for minimal updateshalf-baked balancing and a game mode called Ultimate Team, which uses gambling mechanisms to financially pull the pants off particularly enthusiastic and addictive users.

FIFA 23 is now free to play…but!

If you don’t own a gaming PC, Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X, but prefer to be in the realms of Nintendo, you can also enjoy the current FIFA, but only in a very limited form. EA brings with the FIFA Legacy Edition an annual update for all Nintendo disciples since 2019. According to the product description, however, this only includes the latest jerseys, clubs and teams from some of the best leagues in the world. In other words: You pay almost 40 euros for new skins in an outdated game from 2018.





Nintendo has recently been luring customers with a free online subscription, treating The Legend of Zelda fans to a free extra, and now drawing the attention of FIFA players on yourself. In an email to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, it is said that the Legacy Edition of FIFA 23 until March 26th can play for free.

It remains to be seen whether, as a FIFA enthusiast, you actually want to go hunting for goals with Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo on the Nintendo Switch of all places. After all, the Legacy Edition from FIFA offers a full football simulation on a portable console. If in doubt, if you have an online subscription anyway, look up to 26th of March not in the mouth of a “gift” horse.