Android 14 is coming, which Samsung Galaxy will benefit from it?

Samsung has already improved its Android update policy

But some models, which are not affected, should no longer be updated to Android 14

The new operating system is already being tested by Google, and it will start rolling out this fall

Android 14 is coming. Google is already testing this new version in preview on a few Pixel models. And normally, the stable version will be available this fall. If you have a Samsung smartphone, you are probably already wondering if your device will benefit from this update. For the moment, Samsung has not yet expressed itself on this subject (it is still too early). But as the Korean giant has improved and clarified its policy regarding Android updates, we already know which Galaxy smartphones should benefit from an update to Android 14 when it becomes available.

Indeed, at the beginning of 2022, Samsung announced a new update policy. In essence, the manufacturer had committed to providing 4 generations of Android updates, and an additional year of security updates. When it comes to Galaxy S smartphones, however, this commitment only applies to the Galaxy S21 series and newer models.

Which Galaxy S will have Android 14?

Based on this Samsung policy, Galaxy S20 series should no longer be updated to Android 14. Launched in 2020, this series was sold with Android 10 operating system. updated to Android 11, Android 12, then Android 13. But it is not eligible for the 4 years of updates offered by Samsung on recent models.

Based on that, here are the Samsung Galaxy S that should be updated to Android 14:

Le Galaxy S23 Ultra

Le Galaxy S23+

Le Galaxy S23

The Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22+

The Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S21 FE

The Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Galaxy S21+

The Galaxy S21

What about other Samsung Galaxy models?

In its 2022 announcement, Samsung also pledged to provide four generations of Android updates, as well as one year of security updates for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, as well as smartphones. newer folders. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip find themselves in the same situation as the Galaxy S20. These two folding smartphones were launched in 2020, running the Android 10 operating system. These received updates to Android 11, Android 12, and then Android 13. And they are not eligible for a fourth update. android day.

Based on this information, we can deduce that the Samsung folding smartphones that will receive an update to Android 14 should be:

Le Galaxy Z Fold 4

Le Galaxy Z Flip 4

Le Galaxy Z Fold 3

Le Galaxy Z Flip 3

And the new folding smartphones Samsung is expected to launch this year

Galaxy A, Galaxy M ?

For mid-range devices, it’s more difficult to determine which models are eligible for Samsung’s policy of allowing four generations of Android updates. Indeed, the Korean giant, in its 2022 announcement, simply stated: “some A-series devices to come.”

But our colleagues from Sammobile believe that Samsung should offer Android 14 on the following models:

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A52 (A52 5G, A52s)

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A14

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A04s

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M23

Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

It is important to emphasize the fact that the above lists are not official. And since we are never completely safe from surprises (good or bad), this information is still to be considered with caution, pending an official announcement from Samsung. But what is certain is that Samsung has improved a lot when it comes to updating its smartphones. Apart from the fact that some models are now supported longer, Samsung is also trying to roll out these updates faster than before.