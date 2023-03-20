Many times, the aromas that your home issues are your letter of introduction to visitors or neighbors, so here we tell you which are the best aromas for your home and we tell you about their benefits.

Learn about the best aromas for your home and the benefits of each one

Currently, data from Company Price Index Federal Mortgage (SHF) reveal that in Mexico, the average price of a house is 1 million 324,678 pesos.

On the other hand, the decoration inside the house is equally or more important, from the furniture, the materials to give it the finishes you want, among other expenses.

Now, something you can invest in is creating an atmosphere of relaxation and tranquility for you, your family, or even for your visitors.

In this sense, the aromas that your home can issue are like your letter of introduction to your visitors, in addition to being of great benefit to your mental health.

In fact, smells like mint They can increase the ability to concentrate so that the brain is freed from everyday tiredness. Besides, the smell that the eucalyptus emits It is of great help for respiratory problems.

Similarly, the smell of orange, rose and strawberry help create an atmosphere of optimism in your mind, without forgetting that the scent of vanilla It is of great relevance to reduce bad mood and calm the nerves.

Other important aroma is that of green apple, which is a great assistant in issues of migraines and headaches. In addition, the smell of jasmine It is related to sensuality.

