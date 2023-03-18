6 Nations Tournament: the XV of France faces Wales at the Stade de France

The XV of France faces, Saturday, March 18, Wales, at the Stade de France. The point before the meeting with Dimitri Yachvili and the journalist Mathieu Lartot.

If the XV of France can no longer achieve the Grand Slam, it can still win the trophy. “There is still a little hope. First of all, we have to win, and win well, against this team from Wales, and wait for the result of Ireland-England”explains journalist Mathieu Lartot, live from the Stade de France (Seine-Saint-Denis).

“Manage the match well after”

Above all, it will take “Manage the match well after”after the demonstration of the Blues at Twickenham (United Kingdom) the previous week. “We can’t wait, a week after this historic feat at Twickenham, to see the players of the French team on this lawn again. (…) We shouldn’t ask ourselves any questions, we simply have to win this match against to experienced Welshmen, but down in terms of results lately”adds Dimitri Yachvili.