66% of Chileans disapprove of the management of Gabriel Boric’s government

President Gabriel Boric has a disapproval of 66%, according to the latest survey published by the market research and public opinion company in Chile, Cadem.

Cadem revealed in his account X, the abrupt decline in approval of the government of President Gabriel Boric. In just one week, approval fell 6 percentage points, reaching 29%, equaling the lowest figure recorded in mid-January of this year.

The market research and public opinion company in Chile CADEM, says President Gabriel Boric, has a disapproval rate of 66%.

The Chilean president’s disapproval experienced a notable increase of 5 points in the same period, climbing from 61% to 66%.

President Boric’s management is widely disapproved by Chilean citizens. This may be due to a number of factors, including inflation, unemployment, crime and the perception that the government is not taking action to address these problems, according to the analysis.

Source: DLA EDITORIAL