11 migrants are injured when they fall from the border wall between the US and Mexico

SAN DIEGO- Once migrants were injured over the weekend while trying to jump the wall that separates Mexico from the United States and falling on the San Diego side, these are the most recent injuries of this type since the height of the barrier was increased to deter illegal crossings.

Ten migrants ranging in age from 18 to 40 were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted firefighters shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, firefighters said.

Four of the injured were taken to Scripps Mercy hospital, including three people who were traveling with five children, all under 11 years old, Chris Van Gorder, president of Scripps Health, told The San Diego Union-Tribune. The hospital provided care for the children while their parents received treatment.

A few days ago, a man in his early 30s died while trying to avoid the border wall.

Joseph Ciacci, a neurosurgeon at UC San Diego Health, said he has seen trauma cases have quintupled since the height of the wall was increased.

In 2019, UC San Diego Health treated fewer than 60 patients who had fallen from border walls. That number skyrocketed to nearly 450 two years later.

The Mexican consulate reported that 29 Mexican citizens died in 2023 while trying to cross into the San Diego region, and that another 120 were injured.

