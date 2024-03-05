Florida Senate passes revamped social media bill for minors

MIAMI.- The Senate of Florida approved HB3, a bill renewed to restrict the access of minors under 16 years of age to the social networks after Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed a previous proposal.

The measure passed with overwhelming 30-5 support and now headed to the House, does not mention specific social media sites, but points to features such as addictive algorithms, requiring parental consent for users between 14 and 15 years old.

The previous measure, HB1, did not include parent involvement, which motivated the governor’s veto. DeSantis stressed the importance of balancing child protection with parental rights and freedom of expression.

In this way, now 14 and 15 year olds could have accounts under the new measure, but with the consent of their parents.

The bill does not specify how platforms would obtain parental permission. However, it makes these virtual communities responsible for verifying the age of the account holder. Parents could sue the company for not following the rules.

DeSantis motivated the changes

The legislative initiative with reforms emerged on Friday after negotiations between DeSantis and the Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, Paul Renner.

“I vetoed CS/HB 1 because the Legislature is about to produce a different, superior bill,” DeSantis said after issuing the veto.

“Protecting children from the harms associated with social media is important, as is supporting parental rights and maintaining the ability of adults to engage in anonymous speech,” he added.

Renner, who had opposed including parental consent for children to have accounts, referred to the reformed measure as “a product of a compromise,” although he also said he believed that the initiative with the changes introduced could better withstand the challenges expected legal provisions on the First Amendment.

Repairs

Those who challenge the bill for possible violations of the First Amendment argue that the rule could unduly restrict freedom of expression, interfering with young people’s ability to participate in public discourse through social media.

They fear that by imposing specific restrictions on who can access these platforms and how, the government is taking too active a role in regulating online content, which could set a precedent associated with censorship and state oversight of the flow of content. information in the digital space.

With the legislative session ending Friday, Florida lawmakers face the challenge of getting the bill passed before the weekend and then sent to the governor’s office.

If DeSantis signs the initiative, as expected, the new law on minors’ access to social networks would take effect on July 1.