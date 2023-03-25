Wolfurt photo team DIGITAL presents itself at the spring fair “Schau”

Attention photo enthusiasts! The largest photo club in western Austria, Fototeam Digital, is represented at this year’s spring fair “Schau”.

From March 30th to April 2nd, 2023 you can visit us in Hall 2, Stand 4 and find out about the latest trends and techniques in photography.

We cordially invite you to chat with our experienced photographers, exchange ideas and get advice from our experts. Discover the world of photography and be inspired by our impressive images.