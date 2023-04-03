Vote on self-service scooters in Paris: for David Belliard, "participation was important"

Vote on self-service scooters in Paris: for David Belliard, “participation was important”

Leave a Comment / News / By / April 3, 2023
Vote on self-service scooters in Paris: for David Belliard, “participation was important”

On the same subject

Vote on self-service scooters in Paris: for David Belliard, "participation was important"
read

Vote on self-service scooters in Paris: for David Belliard, “participation was important”

EELV goes to Borne, but to talk to the police - 01/04
10:09

EELV goes to Borne, but to talk to the police – 01/04

Policing: where is it wrong? - 01/04
50:11

Policing: where is it wrong? – 01/04

Sainte-Soline: "I wonder to what extent the announcement upstream of the device of 3000 police officers did not attract black blocks, which came to rot this demonstration"affirms Aminata Niakate (EELV)
1:11

Sainte-Soline: “I wonder to what extent the announcement upstream of the device of 3000 police officers did not attract black blocks, which came to rot this demonstration”, affirms Aminata Niakate (EELV)

Preserve the order: "I don't have a problem with this trade, but I have a real problem with the number of skids"says Marine Tondelier (EELV)
1:26

Maintaining order: “I have no problem with this job, but I have a real problem with the number of slippages”, says Marine Tondelier (EELV)

Sainte-Soline: "It's a political mistake not to go in this kind of moment"says Marine Tondelier (EELV)
1:33

Sainte-Soline: “It’s a political mistake not to go to this kind of moment”, says Marine Tondelier (EELV)

Sainte-Soline: "Directly, it attacked very, very hard on the side of the gendarmes", says Marine Tondelier (EELV)
2:35

Sainte-Soline: “Directly, it attacked very, very hard on the side of the gendarmes”, says Marine Tondelier (EELV)

Sainte-Soline: the arrival of help "was very very long for everyone"says Marine Tondelier (EELV)
2:25

Sainte-Soline: the arrival of help “was very, very long for everyone”, says Marine Tondelier (EELV)

Sainte-Soline: "The environmental movement condemns this violence" says MEP Benoît Biteau (EELV)
0:43

Sainte-Soline: “The environmental movement condemns this violence” says MEP Benoît Biteau (EELV)

Sainte-Soline: "Our subject is not to be against irrigation, we must stop with this caricature" says MEP Benoît Biteau (EELV)
1:37

Sainte-Soline: “Our subject is not to be against irrigation, we must stop with this caricature” says MEP Benoît Biteau (EELV)

"Water belongs to everyone"affirms Marine Tondelier present in Sainte-Soline against the project of mega-basins
1:24

“Water belongs to everyone”, says Marine Tondelier present in Sainte-Soline against the project of mega-basins

Marine Tondelier: "Emmanuel Macron is responsible for dragging out this conflict"
1:04

Marine Tondelier: “Emmanuel Macron is responsible for dragging out this conflict”

Sandrine Rousseau (EELV): "The French people do not deserve this President of the Republic"
0:48

Sandrine Rousseau (EELV): “The French people do not deserve this President of the Republic”

Sandrine Rousseau: "Hear the people, it's a cabinet reshuffle, it's a dissolution, it's a withdrawal from the reform"
0:46

Sandrine Rousseau: “Hearing the people is a cabinet reshuffle, it’s a dissolution, it’s a withdrawal from the reform”

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *