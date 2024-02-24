7 farm workers die after vehicle accident

MADERA, California — Seven farmworkers traveling in a van and the driver of a pickup truck were killed Friday when the vehicles collided head-on in a farm area in central Washington. California the police reported.

The accident, which occurred at 6:15 a.m., left the van almost completely crushed among almond trees in bloom near the town of Madera, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Fresno, according to the Highway Patrol agent. from California Javier Ruvalcaba.

One of the farmworkers riding in the back of the van survived and was taken to a hospital, Ruvalcaba said. He is expected to recover, he added.

Only two of the workers were wearing seat belts. “If they had been wearing seat belts, the rear passengers probably would have survived,” Ruvalcaba said.

A witness told police that the black pickup truck was driving erratically on a two-lane rural road before colliding head-on with the van, Ruvalcaba said.

“At this time we don’t know if alcohol or drugs were a factor,” he added.

The farmworkers were about 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the vineyard where they were working as pruners when the accident occurred, according to Ruvalcaba.

The van was headed to the farming community of Firebaugh, an area known for its vineyards and fields of tomatoes, garlic, asparagus and other vegetables.

Source: AP