A man commits suicide and the same bullet wounds his girlfriend in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI .- In a tragic incident that shook the tranquility of the community in the southwest of Miami-Dade a man took his life with a arma of fire, in an incident in which his girlfriend was also injured with the same bullet, during the early hours of Wednesday.

According to Detective Álvaro Zabaleta, spokesperson for the Department of Police of Miami Dade, the case occurred at 30th Street and 110th Avenue SW, where the man shot himself in the head, and, unusually for the authorities, the bullet that caused his death also wounded his girlfriend in the head.

“Our investigators tell us that it is not that the man tried to kill (his girlfriend), It’s not a murder-suicide case.“, explained Zabaleta, who added that “when he shot himself in the head, the same projectile hit the woman who was in the nearby area.”

The woman was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where she is reported in stable condition. “They lived together, they were boyfriends,” said the police spokesperson.

The incident, which left dead man on sitehas raised additional concerns due to the presence of four children in the home, ranging in age from five to 12 years old, who fortunately were not present at the scene.

Zabaleta said that “There were four children in the house, 12, 10, 9 and five years old.. The 12, 10, and 9-year-olds were girls from a previous relationship. The five-year-old is from another relationship. “They were dating, but the children were not part of that relationship.”

According to the spokesperson for the county police agency, the case is not being investigated as domestic violence.

However, he said, the recent case of the man who allegedly killed his wife, two children and then committed suicide in the county’s northwest is a “reminder” of how “serious” domestic violence is.

“Domestic violence is a serious thing and must be addressed; When it is not attended to in a timely manner, it ends in tragedy,” he commented.

He added that the researchers They wait for the woman to recover in the hospital so they can interview her and have more information about what happened. The investigations are still ongoing.