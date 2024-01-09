A man is arrested for allegedly harassing Shakira in Miami Beach

MIAMI .- A 56-year-old man was arrested on Monday in front of the Colombian star’s house Shakira in Miami Beach whom the authorities point out harassment through social media and sending unsolicited gifts to the music star.

According to the arrest report, Daniel John Valtier, who lives in El Paso, Texas, posted numerous messages in which He claimed to be married to the singer .

In addition, he said that together they would open a business and that he knew details of his personal and family life, according to the arrest record.

Valtier too sent packages to Shakira’s residence, with bottles of winechocolates and toys, according to the report, which indicates that the artist and her security team warned her to stop doing so and publishing false information.

Alleged harassment

On Jan. 3, Valtier announced on social media that he was traveling to Florida to the celebrity’s home, according to case records. On Monday, January 8, he was arrested in Miami Beach and refused to testify. He was charged with harassment.

During a hearing, the accused stated that “She is my wife (Shakira), I talk to her all the time, she is my wife”, to which the judge in the case responded: “No, sir, no sir, she is not your wife, she is not your wife.”

Valtier must pay bail estimated at $100,000, according to court documents. Initially, the penalty had been imposed at $50,000, but was increased by the judge.

Shakira, who resides in Miami Beach with her two children, has not commented on the incident.