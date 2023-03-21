The principal in Falun: “A lot has been invested – but now the whole school is at risk of being closed down”

Sheet metal is beaten and tapped at the automotive program in Haraldsbo, some grind and paint while other students make plastic parts such as bumpers on modern cars. But now there is a risk that the number of students could decrease drastically because the government and the Riksdag have decided to end the experiment that has been going on for five years.

– We have invested a lot here and increased the number of education places, says the principal Mikael Karlsson. But now there is an imminent risk that we may have to close down the whole school.

“Very boring”

In Falun, Lugnetgymnasiet has invested heavily in the vehicle program in Haraldsbo. Falun does not have a large enough student base, but instead has a national intake where students can come from any municipality for a few weeks at a time, a total of eight weeks. For this, the home municipality has received a grant for the last five years to cover the extra costs that arise when the students are sent to another location to train in the shortage area. That grant has now ended.

– It feels really boring, says student Vinga Riedl from Eskilstuna, who still believes that she herself will be allowed to complete the education.

Meet the student Vinga, who is studying bodywork technology, and hear more in the clip about how the suspended subsidies affect the trade schools.