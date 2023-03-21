These are the trout tickets to see Argentina for which six people were arrested

The Personnel of the Department of Judicial Actions of the City Police arrested six people, five men and one woman, in the vicinity of the Monumental de Nuñez stadium, after verifying that they offered resale tickets to see the World Champion Team in the friendly on Thursday the 23rd against Panama.

The troops seized the tickets and drew up records for violation of article 108 of the City’s Misdemeanor Code, which penalizes the resale of tickets.

According to official sources, after the confiscation, in addition to the entry, close to 130.00 pesos and three cell phones were kidnapped from these people; and while in another case, which involved two men, their tickets were seized, the two cell phones and 95 thousand pesos.