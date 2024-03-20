In Venezuela there is a narco-militarized system, denounces former ambassador Diego Arria

GINEBRA.- “In Venezuela a criminal corporation linked to the worst causes of humanity has taken power, it has become a “narcomilitarized system” emphasized former ambassador Diego Arria, during his speech before the Human Rights Council of the HIM, this Tuesday, March 19.

Likewise, the Venezuelan diplomat pointed out that “perhaps the impunity of the dictator, Nicolás Maduro , comes to an end. Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its Court of Appeal rejected Venezuela’s request that the investigations stop; “Now the prosecutor has complete freedom to take all these people, the chain of command that begins with Maduro, to The Hague.”

Arria also maintained that when he was ambassador to the United Nations Security Council, Venezuela was a free and democratic country that promoted peace and freedom throughout the world.

Persecution in Venezuela

Former ambassador Diego Arria pointed out that currently “it is an extremely painful tragedy to see what is happening in Venezuela documented by the reports that the UN Human Rights Council itself produced after visiting Venezuela.”

In this sense, he referred to the broad dimension of human rights violations “which include not only persecution, but also torture including sexual rape of prisoners. For this reason, 8 million people had to leave the country in recent years.”

This Tuesday, March 19, the United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada Al-Nashif, presented her update on the situation in Venezuela.

“As Venezuela enters an electoral cycle, with presidential elections scheduled for July 28 of this year, I am deeply concerned about measures to unduly restrict civic and democratic space, including cases of detention, intimidation and stigmatization of members and supporters of the opposition parties,” said Al-Nashif.

