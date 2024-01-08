Maykel Osorbo sends a message from prison to the Cuban independent baseball team “Patria y Vida”

The political prisoner Maykel Castillo Osorbo sent a message of support to the independent baseball team FEPCUBE Patria y Vida that will debut at the end of January.

“I know this baseball team is going to be impressive, beyond politics, beyond what can be talked about, because we are going to have a team with top-level personalities, and I know that we are going to enjoy it because first of all those Cubans are going to to defend his country, 11 million Cubans,” said the protesting rapper, imprisoned since 2021, in a message spread by Martí News.

“We are also very connected because we want them to play ball, we want them to feel good, which is what they know how to do and what they have always done,” added the leader of the San Isidro Movement.

“Also, having the name ‘Patria y Vida’ is extremely spectacular, you don’t know the pride that I feel that this team with those people, with those figures, connects at that level,” concluded Castillo, who wished him successes to the newly created group.

At the beginning of December, the Cuban Professional Baseball Federation (FEPCUBE) announced that his team, made up of Cuban baseball players living in the United States and the rest of the world, would have the phrase in its name “Homeland and Life”become a symbol for the freedom of Cuba.

The team will participate between January 25 and February 1 in the next Intercontinental Baseball Seriesto be held in the city of Barranquilla, Colombia.

In 2022, Maykel Osorbo and Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara They were sentenced to nine years and five years of deprivation of liberty.respectively, for alleged acts of outrage against the symbols of the country, contempt, defamation of institutions and organizations and of heroes and martyrs, attacks, resistance and public disorders, said a statement from the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of Cuba.

Several international organizations have come together to ask for the release of bothwho remain in maximum security prisons in Pinar del Río and Artemisa.

However, the Cuban regime has ignored these claims in favor of the top figures of the opposition San Isidro movement.