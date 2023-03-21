How much will the Welfare Pension increase in 2024?

The welfare pension for older adults it has become a vital support for more than 11 million beneficiaries in Mexico.

Until March 2023, this program makes bimonthly deposits of 4,800 pesos. However, with the 2024 presidential election on the horizon, recipients are wondering what the maximum amount they will receive in the future will be.

Increase in the Welfare Pension in 2024

In line with the promise of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Secretary of Finance and Public Credit, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, announced during the presentation of the 2023 Economic Package that for the 2024 election year, the Pension for the Well-being of the People Older Adults will increase to 6,000 pesos every two months.

This figure was recently confirmed by the Welfare Secretary, Ariadna Montiel Reyes.

To comply with this commitment, an investment of 339 thousand 341 million pesos has been allocated, which represents an increase of 39% compared to the previous year.

