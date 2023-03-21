UNICEF: After the flood, millions of Pakistanis lack clean drinking water

Around six months after the flood disaster in Pakistan, millions of people in the affected areas still have no access to clean drinking water. This was announced by the aid organization UNICEF. According to the report, more than five million people have had to drink polluted water since the floods last summer.

This contributes significantly to the malnutrition of children, not least because infectious diseases such as diarrhea prevent the absorption of important nutrients. “Safe drinking water is not a privilege, it is a human right,” said UNICEF country representative for Pakistan, Abdullah Fadil. In the affected areas, however, the water has destroyed a large part of the water supply infrastructure.

Last summer, Pakistan suffered from the worst floods in its history on record. Almost 1,700 people died. Experts blame climate change for the increase in extreme weather in Pakistan.