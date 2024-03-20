Joy of Living Awards 2024 prepares to honor winners

MIAMI.- Created and directed by the Cuban artist Lucrecia, this March 20th the XII edition of the Joy of Living Awards in the Teatro Luz de Gas room, in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

The awards, which recognize the trajectory and impact of different organizations that promote respect, recognition, talent love and the joy of living, from their respective fields, have given more than 120 honorary awards to groups from Spain and Latin America since their foundation.

Like every year, the Catalan city will host the edition of this recognition, which has been called by Kats Carasquero as a tribute to the human value that inspires, motivates and transforms lives.

Winners of the Joy of Living Awards 2024

For this year, the awards will recognize RTVE Catalunya, for its 40th anniversary; program Weekly report from RTVE, for its 50th anniversary; Emma García, for the production Fiesta; La Húngara, for excellence in Spanish music; Alfonso Llopart, for the direction of the magazine Shanghai; Alberto Ravelo, for his haute couture designs; Dr. José Sánchez de Toledo, for being an eminence in childhood cancer; Cristina Cubero, for program direction Leisure Sports World; Ferràn Adrià, for his excellence in gastronomy; TV programme Tell me how it happened; Juan Habichuela, for excellence in flamenco guitar; The Choir Boys, for excellence in musical theater; and Óptica Prats, for business excellence.

Before the ceremony, DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS spoke with two of the honorees: the Prats optical businessman, Francisco Prats, and the designer Alberto Ravelo.

What does this recognition that they give you in Spain represent for the work you have done in your respective areas?

Francisco Prats: Really, the recognition is for the work that my grandfather began in a small town in Spain 100 years ago and that we have continued for two more generations, always supported by a team of collaborators who, without their contribution and work, would have been impossible to get to where we are. We are not only the largest family-owned optics laboratory in Europe, but we are also the most automated and robotic.

Alberto Ravelo: This award represents pride and recognition of my 23 years of experience as a fashion designer, but at the same time it is a commitment and a challenge to be better every day. I started working with Lucrecia 14 years ago and she has become a muse for me, together we have created iconic moments in her career. As the saying goes: ‘no one is a prophet in his own land’ and it gives me great satisfaction that in Spain I have been selected to receive such an important award, since it is a country that appreciates haute couture.

How did you receive the news of the award?

Francisco Prats: I received the news of the award with great enthusiasm. We are honored to be recognized in this way and are deeply grateful for this tribute to our company’s journey during these 100 years of challenges and dedication. This award fills us with pride and gives us renewed energy to face the future with even greater determination and passion.

Alberto Ravelo: I received the news through an official communication via email, from the organizers of the awards, accompanied by a phone call from Lucrecia. The news moved me greatly and I felt very flattered by the recognition, which I will receive with joy, pride, gratitude and humility.

To whom do they dedicate Joy of Living 2024?

Francisco Prats: I am deeply grateful for the people who have been part of this journey: from my grandfather to our dedicated team of collaborators, to our beloved family and our valued suppliers. It has been their commitment and effort that has led our company to become a leading multinational in the optical sector over the years. Furthermore, I cannot fail to express my gratitude to the ophthalmic lens users who have trusted Prats to improve their vision.

Alberto Ravelo: I dedicate the Joy of Living Award to my family, especially to my mother and my partner Michael Góngora. I watched my mother sew since I was a child and she taught me to understand measurements and proportions, to work with precision and quality, which has helped me a lot throughout my professional life. To Michael for his unconditional support and introduction to new opportunities.

At this Wednesday’s ceremony, Lucrecia will perform with her orchestra. Likewise, the presentations of Los Chicos del Coro, La Húngara, Juan Habichuela, Rubén González and Nyno Vargas, who will present the single, will stand out Your name. Also, it was learned that the band Off The Track will make its debut at the award ceremony.