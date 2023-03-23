Mexico says it will abide by TMEC panel ruling on US Vulcan operation: AMLO

The government of Mexico will abide by the opinion issued by the experts of a panel of the North America Trade Agreement, T-MEC, on the operation of the US company Vulcan in the Mexican southeast, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Thursday.

Vulcan Materials Co on Monday alleged that Mexican security forces illegally seized possession of its maritime terminal in Quintana Roo state last week, in a lengthy legal battle over its limestone mining activities.

“Of course we abide by what they rule, resolve, they will abide by,” the president said in his daily conference, although he added that he would like the panel experts to visit the area in person because, in his opinion, the activity of the company is a “ecocide“.