Ski tour Kromerrundtour 2830m – Silvretta

The Silvretta offers something for everyone, whether you are a beginner or a long-time ski tourer. The weather and the avalanche report must be taken into account, then it’s fun in the snowy mountains.

The Kromer circular tour in the Silvretta turned into a ski touring experience for five Naturefriends members. Michael Seeburger led a group from the Vermuntbahn with the tunnel taxi to the Seespitz at the Vermuntstausee. Along the Kromertal it went over the Schwarzen Boden past the Saarbrücknerhütte in the direction of Seelücke at 2776m. The Seegletscher was crossed to below the small Seehorn. One enjoyed the 20 cm of powder snow on the descent on the Seegletscher up to 2600m. Then the southwest ridge of the western Kromerspitze was circumnavigated and it went further up to the Schweizer Lücke 2745m. The descent in powder snow took place over the Swiss glacier to the Vermunt reservoir. The further you went, the snow became wetter. Partly it was hard with powder, but it was supportive. The sun showed itself from its most beautiful side and in the midday there was a strong increase in temperature. It was a ski touring day straight out of a picture book. The participants thank Michael for this wonderful tour. mountain free.