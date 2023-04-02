BBVA ATMs: Why should you pay to withdraw money from your debit card?

If you are one of those who usually go to ATM every fortnight, you should know that some banks like BBVA They charge a minimal commission for withdrawing cash from the Debitalthough this applies only when exceeding the minimum number of withdrawals and in The Truth News we bring you the details.

although you are commissions are not new, BBVA Mexico customers were surprised during this 2023 with the charges in their account statements ranging from 30 to 65 pesos by the concept of “membership” or “S/2 commission”.

It should be noted that the bank is not charging each time you make a withdrawal, since this only happens when the user makes more than four withdrawals using the same card. So if you withdraw your money for just one day, you don’t have to worry.

Why does BBVA charge me 70 pesos?

BBVA may charge a fee for withdrawing cash.



BBVA charges clients 70 pesos for the Cash withdrawal insurance 24 hours. This program, far from harming its clients, seeks to protect them from theft or insecurity situations. In other words, this insurance protects you in the event of withdrawing money at the ATM and being the victim of a robbery on leaving. The coverage is:

Theft in cash, a maximum amount of 20,000 pesos within 24 hours of withdrawal.

Accidental death: 250,000 pesos will be paid to your beneficiaries.

Keep in mind that at any time you can cancel the insurance.

How to make a withdrawal at a BBVA ATM without a card?

You can withdraw in cash without the debit card.



This procedure is simple and you only have to have at hand the device in which you have installed the BBVA app Mexico and follow these steps:

Enter the application and click on the ‘withdrawal without card’ option.

Then click on ‘for me’ and enter the amount of cash you want to withdraw without the plastic.

Once you choose the amount, the application will give you a 12-digit code and a 4-digit security code so you can withdraw without using your debit card.

The next thing will be to go to the nearest ATM and click on the ‘withdrawal without card’ option.

Enter the key and code previously provided and that’s it, the cashier will give you the money.

How to make a withdrawal without a card for another person?

The bank also provides the option of requesting a cash withdrawal to someone else without them having their debit card on hand. To activate this function, you must enter mobile banking and click on the option ‘for someone else’, then select the person’s contact. Immediately, this user will receive a withdrawal key on his cell phone, which he must enter in the BBVA ATM.

