ACV supports aid convoy for Ukraine

ACV automobile club traffic

Cologne (ots)

Enabling and maintaining mobility is one of the main tasks of the Automobil-Club Verkehr. In 2022, the club provided around 25,000 roadside assistance and organized more than 35,000 towings for its members. Now the focus is on the situation in Ukraine: As a contribution to mobility aid in the war-torn country, the club took part in a private aid campaign that brought used cars to the city of Lviv in the west of the country. A total of seven vehicles went on the journey lasting several days, all financed entirely by donations. The ACV covered the fuel costs for the trip from Cologne and was on hand to help out if one of the elderly cars should break down on the more than 1,500-kilometer journey. Among the drivers was ACV spokesman Gerrit Reichel, who drove an older Mercedes C-Class.

The eye-catcher in the aid convoy bore the coat of arms of the luxury brand Porsche. Idea generator and organizer Niels Thormählen bought an off-road Cayenne Diesel SUV with a mileage of more than 300,000 kilometers. The purchase was made possible by the members of a Porsche regulars’ table with the plan to draw additional attention to the Ukraine campaign through the charisma of the Porsche brand. Schoolchildren from Bonn’s Carl-von-Ossietzky-Gymnasium also created a very special look. They designed 365 small magnet hearts and decorated the Porsche named “Leo P. Art” with personal messages and colorful pictures. Humanitarian supplies and children’s toys were on board the seven cars.

When they arrived at their destination, Ukrainian helpers took over the vehicles and gave an insight into the conversion work for use in the war zone. With the help of welding equipment and spray guns, civilian cars will be transformed into olive-green emergency vehicles. Solid steel plates are used in the area of ​​the side and rear windows to protect against shrapnel. The adventurous trip to the Ukraine brought those involved, including ACV member Thormählen, many highly emotional moments, such as the sight of fresh graves just across the border or the radiance of children’s eyes after the donated toys were handed over. Unanimous opinion after returning via Kraków and Düsseldorf: This fundraising campaign will not be the last.

Original content from: ACV Automobil-Club Verkehr, transmitted by news aktuell