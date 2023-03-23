Alina Moine broke the silence and spoke about her relationship with Gallardo: “I have a beautiful relationship with Marcelo”

Alina Moine and Marcelo Gallardo on vacation in Monaco with a friend of the coach

Rumors that romantically link to Marcelo Gallardo with Alina Moine they began in September 2019. Despite the low profile they maintain regarding their private life, the versions about the coach and the journalist indicate that they would have fallen in love after crossing paths at a party that she hosted at the Monumental for the consecration of River in the Copa Libertadores, in December 2018. However, both took care to deny it each time they could. For example, in April 2022, when the issue was revived after an alleged trip together through Salta.

The issue returned to the front pages a few days ago, when Luli Fernandez had leaked in show partners an image that shows them together traveling through Europe. Mariano, Gallardo’s best friend, appears with them: “This photo was taken not so many months ago,” explained the panelist. “Mariano’s cell phone breaks, with the bad luck that that’s when the photo arrives. He obviously stayed somewhere, ”she added, in relation to how he had managed to transcend the media.

“He was in Europe and now he is in Buenos Aires, what they tell me is that he decided not to whitewash the relationship when the rumors began and she decided to cut it, and now he is doing everything possible to win her back, it is a relationship that It takes a long time,” Fernández closed.

This Thursday, they discussed the issue again on the El Trece program. The model assured that having dealt with this issue had caused her some problems and received phone calls. She even admitted to having a dialogue with Mariano, the other person involved in the photograph. “I had a conversation that will stay with me, but they got very, very nervous,” Fernández said. Meanwhile, the drivers Rodrigo Lussich and Adrian Pallares They repudiated the threats and comments that their partner received.

In the program, they went to look for the ESPN journalist, where they showed her the photo in question. “Are you alone?” Said Rosario, ironic about the possibility that there were more images. “This is you, Marcelo, and Mariano,” the chronicler mentions. “Can I be indiscreet like you? How do you have that photo? How do you know it’s in Monaco?” Moine asked, half surprised and half ironic.

“Nothing to hide, it’s a divine photo, besides, we were having a great time,” added the journalist, before analyzing the photo. “Mariano is on one side, and you are closer together,” warned the chronicler.

“Do you want me to tell you how many photos I have with my friends? I work with all men,” Moine replied. And he referred to his relationship with Gallardo: “I have a wonderful relationship with Marcelo, we have shared moments of our lives and we want it to always be like that. They are relationships that one values ​​very much and they want them to exist for the rest of their lives, ”he declared. And he was again surprised by the public status that the image took. “My Instagram is very work, and that’s why I was surprised. “Marcelo took an Instagram and uploaded vacation photos,” she joked.

