“It’s his way of thanking my art”

A fan surprised Seidy La Niña in the middle of the show when he launched without warning to kiss her on the mouth, a gesture that for the artist is a form of gratitude for her music and her art.

The Cuban singer shared a video on Instagram showing the moment in which The fan gives her money and fills her with kisses and hugs while she performed one of her songs.

“I didn’t want to be forced. “The blonde filled me with money,” Seidy wrote alongside the video.

Some of her followers did not agree with these displays of fan devotion, to which Seidy responded in one of the comments.

“Why is it that people can’t understand why they throw money at me… at first I can’t either, but It is his way of thanking my art. They give me kisses and hugs Be careful, many of these people are not homosexual but they feel my vibe and get excited,” the artist clarified.

Capture Instagram / Seidy The Girl

“It’s not bad, you are an artist and you can’t reject anyone who gives you love in the way they want to do it, you know your position, others imagine the only thing they can do is criticize and you win”; “You are a divine being, the beauty of a woman, even I love you and you are nothing of mine”; “It’s not about being or not being gay, it’s simply about your talent making your skin crawl. and fill every broken or empty space in the hearts of those people who feel included by you and what you transmit,” other of his followers reacted.

A few days ago Seidy published another on that same social network super special moment with a little fan at one of his concerts.