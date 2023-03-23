They report a fight in the CMA and several injuries

Juarez City.- Tonight a fight was reported inside the Municipal Arts Center (CMA), according to reports made to 911 and friends of witnesses.

The report indicates that a woman was injured with a knife twice in the back and that there were other people injured.

Friends of witnesses indicated that the event took place inside the Municipal Arts Center at the time of departure, around 9 at night.

They added that the attacker was subdued and detained by municipal agents who guarded the place and that those involved are apparently students.

When El Diario carried out a tour outside the CMA at 10 pm, the place located on Ignacio Mariscal street was quiet; No movement was observed, except for a van parked in front of the main door of what was the headquarters of the Municipal Presidency.

The Municipal Public Security Secretariat is expected to release more information on the case in the coming hours.